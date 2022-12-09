Defending champions Zambia will face South Africa in the final of the 2022 COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship on Sunday.

South Africa booked a date against Zambia after beating Botswana 3-0 in the second semifinal on Thursday evening.

Zambia qualified to the final after beating hosts Malawi 3-1 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Young Shepolopolo had advanced to the semifinals earlier after thumping Comoros 10-0 and Botswana 5-0 in the group stage.

Meanwhile, the COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship is part of the football competition at the Region 5 Games Lilongwe 2022.