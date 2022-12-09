9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 9, 2022
Sports
Zambia and South Africa to Meet in 2022 COSAFA U17 Women’s Final

Defending champions Zambia will face South Africa in the final of the 2022 COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship on Sunday.

South Africa booked a date against Zambia after beating Botswana 3-0 in the second semifinal on Thursday evening.

Zambia qualified to the final after beating hosts Malawi 3-1 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The Young Shepolopolo had advanced to the semifinals earlier after thumping Comoros 10-0 and Botswana 5-0 in the group stage.

Meanwhile, the COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship is part of the football competition at the Region 5 Games Lilongwe 2022.

Previous articleRwandese murder their colleague in Zambia

