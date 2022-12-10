The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has saluted the Zambia Under-17 Men’s National Team for qualifying to the Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023.

Zambia and South Africa have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 after winning their especially COSAFA Championship semifinals on Friday night.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga described the Junior Chipolopolo’s AFCON qualification as a great milestone.

“On behalf of myself and the FAZ executive committee, I wish to salute the under-17 boys and girls for their good run at the ongoing African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region V Games in Malawi. The boys have met their prime target of qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations which provides a greater platform for them to showcase their talents,” Kamanga said.

“We do not celebrate today because the junior teams are winning but that we are laying a strong foundation for future successful. Our 10-year strategic plan is firmly anchored on the belief that in a few years’ time we will be an all-conquering force,” he said.

Zambia will face South Africa in the COSAFA Championship final on Sunday.