9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 10, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Late Chisanga’s casket repatriated home

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Late Chisanga's casket repatriated home
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The body of Masauso Chisanga, the Zambian businessman who was shot by unknown people suspected to have been trailing him, has been repatriated to Zambia on Friday.

Masauso Chisanga 45, was shot in the early hours of 1st December 2022 by unknown people who are suspected to have been trailing him.

Mr. Chisanga was shot in a taxi on his way home and was later rushed to Hellen Joseph’s hospital in Johannesburg where he later died.

According to the funeral programme availed to the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria, the funeral church service for Mr. Chisanga will take place tomorrow at 09:00 hours at the Roman Catholic Church, along Kasangula Road off Zambezi Road in Lusaka while burial will take place at Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, scores of Zambians based in South Africa yesterday gathered at St Martin De Porres Catholic Church Craighall Park in Johannesburg for the memorial service for Mr. Chisanga.

Beauty Mtonga, chairperson of Zambian Catholic Community in South Africa, has described the late Masauso as a jovial man who was committed to charity works at church and helping the needy.

And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs.Inonge Mwenya has offered her condolences to the bereaved family and the Zambian community at large.

This is contained in a statement from Zambian High Commission signed by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations, Tamara Nyirenda.

Previous articleOpposition political parties should give solutions not criticism – NAREP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Late Chisanga’s casket repatriated home

The body of Masauso Chisanga, the Zambian businessman who was shot by unknown people suspected to have been trailing...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Opposition political parties should give solutions not criticism – NAREP

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Restoration Party - NAREP Secretary General says opposition political parties should come up with alternatives when criticising the government. UPND Alliance partner NAREP...
Read more

We signed TFM Contract, Health Ministry PS tells Public Accounts Committee

General News Chief Editor - 1
THE US$100 million TFM Holdings contract to construct prefabricated hospitals in Zambia has taken a new twist with Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (Technical...
Read more

Russian law allows prisoners an opportunity for pardon in exchange for participation in war

General News Chief Editor - 4
Russia explains that 23-year-old Zambian student Lemekani Nyirenda died on the battle front while fighting in the Russia Ukraine war because Russian law allows...
Read more

Two police officers hospitalised after being assaulted by a drunken truck driver

General News Chief Editor - 6
TWO Police officers are battling for their lives after they were assaulted by a drunken truck driver in Mpongwe district on the Copperbelt...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.