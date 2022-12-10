The body of Masauso Chisanga, the Zambian businessman who was shot by unknown people suspected to have been trailing him, has been repatriated to Zambia on Friday.

Masauso Chisanga 45, was shot in the early hours of 1st December 2022 by unknown people who are suspected to have been trailing him.

Mr. Chisanga was shot in a taxi on his way home and was later rushed to Hellen Joseph’s hospital in Johannesburg where he later died.

According to the funeral programme availed to the Zambia High Commission in Pretoria, the funeral church service for Mr. Chisanga will take place tomorrow at 09:00 hours at the Roman Catholic Church, along Kasangula Road off Zambezi Road in Lusaka while burial will take place at Memorial Park.

Meanwhile, scores of Zambians based in South Africa yesterday gathered at St Martin De Porres Catholic Church Craighall Park in Johannesburg for the memorial service for Mr. Chisanga.

Beauty Mtonga, chairperson of Zambian Catholic Community in South Africa, has described the late Masauso as a jovial man who was committed to charity works at church and helping the needy.

And Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Mrs.Inonge Mwenya has offered her condolences to the bereaved family and the Zambian community at large.

This is contained in a statement from Zambian High Commission signed by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations, Tamara Nyirenda.