Saturday, December 10, 2022
Sports
Leaders Power Dynamos Are Christmas Champs After Hammering Red Arrows

Power Dynamos head into the mid-season break as the  Christmas champions at the halfway point of the 2022/2023 FAZ Super League campaign that they capped in splendid fashion following a 4-0 rout of the defending champions Red Arrows.

Power home win at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on Saturdays saw them open a six-point lead and are now undefeated in six successive matches.

Midfielder Linos Makwaza Junior put Power ahead in the 15th minute, Kennedy Musonda struck a brace with a 26th minute penalty and added his second in the 43rd minute.

Joshua Mutale cemented a significant victory in the 54th minute to see Power clinch the symbolic title of Christmas champions for the first time since FAZ switched to the European calendar in the 2019/2020 season.

Zambian champions Arrows are 4th with 27 points after sustaining their third straight league defeat.

Leaders Power has 35 points while Green Buffaloes are second with 29 points after drawing 0-0 with seventh-placed Zanaco.

Last season’s runners-up Zesco United started life in George Lwandamina’s third coming with a scoreless Ndola derby draw against Forest Rangers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Forest is 3rd on 29 points while Zesco has 21 points at number 11.

And Nkana goes into the break at number 13 on 20 points following a 0-0 away draw at ninth-placed Kansanshi Dynamos.

2022/2023 FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 17
10/12/2022
FC MUZA 1-Lumwana Radiants 2
Zanaco 0-Green Buffaloes 0
Green Eagles 1-Nkwazi 1
Power Dynamos 4-Red Arrows 0
Zesco United 0-Forest Rangers 0
Kabwe Warriors 2-Nchanga Rangers 1
Napsa Stars 4-Prison Leopards 1
Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Nkana 0
11/12/2022
Buildcon-Chambishi 

