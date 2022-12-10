9.5 C
Zambia Qualify For 2023 AFCON U17

Zambia have qualified to the 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup to be held in Algeria next April.

The Junior Chipolopolo secured their AFCON place after beating Botswana 4-2 in the semifinals of the COSAFA Men’s Championship in Malawi on Friday night.

Zambia will face the winners of the second semi-final involving hosts Malawi and South Africa in the final on Sunday.

Coach Ian Bakala’s boys maintained a perfect record at the regional championship when edging Botswana.

Zambia reached the semifinals after winning Group B with victories over South Africa, Mozambique and Seychelles.

