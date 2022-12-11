9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Sports
Ex Zambia U20 & Warriors Midfielder Frances “Koje” Kasonde Dies

Former Zambia international and Kabwe Warriors midfielder Francis “Koje” Kasonde has died after a short illness in Mongu, Western Province.

Kasonde’s old club Zesco United have confirmed the death in a statement.

He played for Mulungushi Chiefs and Konkola Blades as well.

Kasonde was part of the Zambia squad for the 2002 Africa Cup in Mali.

Until his death, he was ZESCO Limited Assistant Human Resources Officer stationed in Mongu.

Meanwhile, Zesco United Chief Executive Officer Charles Kalala has paid tribute to Kasonde.

“It is with deep sadness that we receive the news of the death of Francis Kasonde. We will profoundly remember him for the role he played in the growth and success of ZESCO United football club. He further played a major role in developing future star players for the club when he served as ZESCO Shockers coach,” Kalala said.

Kasonde won the Coca Cola Cup with Zesco in 2007.

