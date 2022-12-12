9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 12, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Depreciation of the Kwacha against major currencies due to low foreign income from the mining sector

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy Depreciation of the Kwacha against major currencies due to low...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Private Sector Development Association chairperson Yusuf Dodia has attributed the depreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies to low foreign income from the mining sector arising from the current recession in Europe where most Zambia’s mining firms’ parent companies are headquartered.

And Dodia has said that the impending load shedding by ZESCO will impact negatively on small and medium enterprises and the country’s economy.

Speaking in an interview, Dodia explained that the mining sector is the major forex earner for Zambia and any external forces on in it has a direct bearing on performance of the local currency.

“The weakening of the Kwacha to the low foreign exchange coming from the mining industry. As you know our economy is largely dependent on the mining sector and the mining industry is the major forex earner for Zambia. We are heading towards the end of the year and most mining companies are making preparations to pay taxes, as a statutory obligation, as well as paying bonuses and allowances for workers,” Dodia explained. “But most importantly, there is a recession in Europe where most Zambia’s mining firms’ parent companies are headquartered. So these mining companies want to keep their parent companies afloat and that’s where they are channeling most of their revenue. And as such, the country is not getting enough forex to strengthen the Kwacha against major convertible currencies.”

And Dodia said the six-hour of load-shedding by the power utility company is too long and will adversely affect productivity among SMEs.

Dodia said that ZESCO should engage the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) and other stakeholders in order schedule load-shedding during the time when there is less economic activities among small and medium enterprises.

“Load-shedding by ZESCO will affect all sectors of the economy in the country. But specifically talking about small and medium enterprises, six hours of no electricity means six hours of no productivity. And I hope that ZESCO is in dialogue with Zambia Association of Manufacturers and other key stakeholders so that load management is done during periods when there is less activity so that the SMEs and business, in general, will not suffer any inconvenience. In other words, they need to schedule it at night. Like I said, ZESCO has to dialogue with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers and small and medium enterprises and plan to ensure that load-shedding has minimal impact on the economy,” said Dodia.

Previous articlePay point Managers urged to be honest, transparent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Depreciation of the Kwacha against major currencies due to low foreign income from the mining sector

Private Sector Development Association chairperson Yusuf Dodia has attributed the depreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government is deliberately not investing in mines to push a narrative that Zambians can’t run them-PF

Economy Chief Editor - 13
The opposition Patriotic Front has bemoaned the declining fortunes in the mining sector on the Copperbelt. This follows the government’s position that investing in Mopani,...
Read more

African Union High level Meeting closes in Cote D’Ivoire

Economy Support Editor - 1
-Government leaders and stakeholders attending the Africa Union High Level meeting on nutrition in Abidjan, have unanimously adopted the Abidjan declaration of eighth December,...
Read more

Chamber of Mines slams sensationalist misrepresentation in commentary on FQM & ZCCM-IH agreement

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has defended the controversial agreement that ZCCM-IH has entered into with First Quantum Minerals (FQM) to convert its dividend...
Read more

Rwandese murder their colleague in Zambia

Economy Support Editor - 17
Police in Mazabuka have detained two Rwandese nationals and a Zambian taxi driver of Kafue on suspicion that they murdered  Dusabimana Furujotse Joni, Rwandan...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.