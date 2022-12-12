South African Based Zambian Businessman James Ndambo has officially closed his Zambian Non-Governmental Organization “My Home Town Zambia” due to the dented international reputation after the Zambian government carried out investigations of suspected money laundering resulting to the pulling out of other global sympathizers that were supporting the organization.

Sources within the organization have confirmed the development to Phoenix News that the organization which was non-profit making but dependent on financial support from allies of Mr. Ndambo, will no longer be operating in Zambia where it was founded 25 years ago.

The sources have further revealed that investigations of money laundering which was carried out by the Zambian investigative wings dented the image of the organization to some global business partners of Mr. Ndambo.

Mr Ndambo through my home town zambia in july this year donated vehicles to the zambia police in southern province, refurbished the Choma central police station, Choma township roads and organized one of the most expensive beauty pageant in Zambia

Mr Ndambo’s organization has been instrumental in supporting Zambians whose medical conditions could not be treated locally by evacuating them to countries where their ailment were treated.