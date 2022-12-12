9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 12, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Pay point Managers urged to be honest, transparent

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Pay point Managers urged to be honest, transparent
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chirundu District Social Welfare Officer, Charity Tembo, has called for honesty, transparency and accountability among Paypoint Managers (PPMs) and Community Welfare Assistant Committee (CWAC) when making payments of transfers to social cash transfer beneficiaries.

Mrs Tembo said embracing honesty, transparency and accountability in the implementation of social protection programmes will help the government uplift the standard of living among the vulnerable people.

She said the social cash transfer is one of the major social protection programmes for the government which is aimed at reducing poverty and vulnerability among households.

She said this is why there was need for everyone involved to be honest if the programme is to achieve its intended goals.

Mrs Tembo was speaking during the Pay Point Managers Digital Training in Chirundu District today.

She explained that her office has been receiving a lot of complaints from some beneficiaries who appear to be short-changed by their deputies.

She stressed that transfers are meant to benefit a household and not an individual or a deputy.

Mrs Tembo has since implored both the beneficiaries and their deputies to familiarise themselves with the guidelines so as to minimise the complaints.

“Let me implore you all PPMs, CWAC and councillors to continue helping my office with sensitisation on the implementation of various social protection programmes being implemented by our ministry,” she said.

Mrs Tembo explained that her office cannot manage to control beneficiaries on how to use their money but it can only advise them to use the money for the intended purpose.

Previous articleEradication cannot be achieved without fighting corruption-Mwenye

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Pay point Managers urged to be honest, transparent

Chirundu District Social Welfare Officer, Charity Tembo, has called for honesty, transparency and accountability among Paypoint Managers (PPMs) and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The government committed to developing the Arts industry

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The government says it remains committed to promoting the Art industry as it is proving to be a growing source of employment to...
Read more

Mufumbwe council to repossess undeveloped plots

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Mufumbwe Town Council in North Western Province will soon embark on the repossession of undeveloped plots in the area. Speaking to the media ...
Read more

Chief Nkula to repossess land from GBV perpetrators

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district has pledged to protect women and girls from all forms of gender based violence...
Read more

Contractors who abandoned project works to refund Government – Mwanakampwe

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe says contractors who were engaged to construct district administrations in Ngabwe, Chisamba and Luano should be brought to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.