General News
Police man who has allegedly murdered his wife arrested

By Chief Editor
Police are investigating a matter in which Tinderai Luwisi aged 44 of Jesmondine is alleged to have murdered his wife identified as Pellegia Muligwi aged 38.

The incident was reported to Police by their son aged 17 of the same abode in Jesmondine.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the victim lying on the floor with deep wounds on the neck. A sharp instrument is believed to have been used in the act.
The incident occurred on December 10, 2022 between 18:00 hours and 18:30 hours in Jesmondine residential area.

Our initial investigations indicate that the incident occurred when their son was sent to the mall leaving the couple home with their daughter aged 12.

When the son returned home, he observed the father driving out of the yard and when he was about to enter the house he discovered the door was locked.

He entered through the window only to find his mother lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Police rushed the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The body is in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, the suspect who was on the run was later involved in a Road Traffic Accident along Thabo Mbeki road near Price Waterhouse Coopers offices.
He was involved in an accident between 19:00 hours and 20:00 hours.

Police officers were alerted and rushed to the scene where they found the suspect and rushed him to UTH where he is currently admitted.

