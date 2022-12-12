The whole five years will finish with UPND pointing fingers at the PF, Hon Greyford Monde has observed. The PF presidential hopeful castigated the UPND government for extending the blame for economic hardships on a named neighboring country.

Hon Monde lamented that it is extremely wrong to name other countries blaming them for the hardships. He said the UPND government pointed at PF, when people saw that PF delivered, now they want to blame other countries.

“I don’t know who next they are going to point the finger at for their failures. For any wrong, PF. And now you have seen last week they started pointing fingers at neighboring countries. I don’t want to mention names. I don’t want to be the one now promoting this undiplomatic trading with neighboring countries,” he said when he featured on Muvi TV’s the assignment last night.

“Because for you to start naming countries to say they are the ones who are wrong, that is very very serious. It is actually a recipe for mini-fights between nations. So you can’t start doing that. No matter how much you feel stressed, there will always be an avenue for you as a country to go and sit down and negotiate to say look, we have got the following procedure to manage this water body or boarder. Unlike bringing such media statements.”

Meanwhile, Hon Monde bemoaned the high cost of living. He slammed the UPND for having people eat one meal in a day under their watch when they promised three decent meals a day. The PF hopeful presidential candidate said the majority of Zambians are still faced with unemployment while those running a small businesses are barely surviving as the country has no buying power.

“Prices of commodities are going up but what is happening to the wages of the people? So you have people stressing over this. Rentals are going up, all the commodities are going up, salaries are still static. And you want to say no we are a prudent government and that we are not going to subsidise for our people,” he said.

“No government in this world does not subsidise for its people, especially on critical items that drive the economy. What we need to do, or what we needed to do as a country… and I am glad UPND talked about this so much and I hope they are going to do. Every country, there are three things involved. One, its people.”

He stressed the need for people to be empowered so that they create employment.

“The human resource, which Zambia has, the natural resource that Zambia has and the policies around its people and around natural resources. When you put this together, the country will thrive economically. But in this country you can say that it’s a way of political fights and the usual talking where you know that this is not holding,” he said

“The economy right now is so bad… there is no buying power. Because of the bad economy, no money in circulation, things are not happening, jobs are not there, and when I am saying jobs someone is saying what is Monde talking about? We have had employed 40,000. That is not enough. The public sector cannot employ more than the private sector.”