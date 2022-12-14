Zambia Army Commander, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi has implored military personnel to practice good morals and be an example to the community.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi has said the Army community should be at the core of societal moral bearing where members of the community should look up to where moral uprightness was concerned.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi was speaking during a “Be a Woman that Men Crave for” book launch at Army headquarters in Lusaka today, a book written by one of the Army senior Officers, Colonel Priscilla Katoba.

He called for unity, love and tolerance among the Officers and Soldiers’ families because the Army thrived in having families that are united and shared strong bonds.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi said it was only united and peaceful families that provided higher morale among the combatants and ultimately propel productivity in the Army.

“I am proud of you as your Commander for this good book. Further, it is with great delight that female Officers have risen to the occasion by challenging their male counterparts in various aspects,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Colonel Katoba said the book targeted women who are supposedly, the most vulnerable in relationships.

Colonel Katoba said the book also aimed at encouraging women, young and old, single and married, most of whom fall prey to abuse by men because they lack financial independence.

She paid tribute to the Army Command for having allowed Officers and Soldiers to utilise their talents and achieve their goals alongside their military careers.

And Professional Authors Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Chitumbo encouraged Zambians to enshrine their legacies in books.

Mr Chitumbo indicated that the book was professionally written as it met the international standards of professional authors.

As one of the ways to support the efforts exhibited by women Officers, the Zambia Army Command purchased 100 copies of the book which will be distributed to all Units and Formations.

Zambia Army Ladies Association Matron, Mrs Stella Alibuzwi urged spouses to the officers and soldiers to always encourage and support their husbands in order to have a productive Army.

Meanwhile, Zambia Army Officers and Soldiers serving in the Central African Republic (CAR) on a peacekeeping mission have urged Zambians to treasure the peace that the country has enjoyed since 1964.

Zambian Battalion (ZAMBATT VIII) Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ernest Sichiondwe has said peace is the best asset that Zambians have, and that it should be treasured at all cost.

Lt Col Sichiondwe said the troops and officers are doing well as they continue protecting civilians and property and ensuring that peace prevails in CAR.

Lt Col Sichiondwe has assured the families of the troops serving in CAR that everyone in the mission is doing fine.

“We are all okay as ZAMBATT VIII personnel and wish to assure our families that everything is unfolding well and will always keep in touch with them, ” he said.

And ZAMBATT VIII Regimental Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class One (WOI) Sydney Mwakayaya added that Zambians should jealously guard and treasure the peace the country has continued to enjoy.

WOI Mwakayaya said having operated from war-torn countries and seen how people are suffering gives him the impetus to urge Zambians to treasure peace always and refrain from all forms of violence.

He said Zambians can think of losing anything but not peace adding that once peace is tempered with, a lot of things will go upside down.

“Where we are, women and children are not assured of tomorrow, they cannot plan for tomorrow. But we Zambians can build for tomorrow knowing that tomorrow will sleep in that house; we can plan for tomorrow knowing that our plans will be fulfilled, ” he urged.

Meanwhile, ZAMBATT VIII Chaplain, Major (Fr) Lazarus Mbewe envisages a day when the people of CAR will talk about peace on their lips and that he will continue encouraging the troops.

Maj (Fr) Mbewe who is the first Catholic Priest to join the Zambia Army said as Zambian troops continue to promulgate peace in CAR, Zambians should always preach love and unity because the two are the best ingredients of peace.

This is contained in a statement released to the media by the Zambia Army Public Relations Directorate.