9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 15, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Unknown people exhuming bodies of still-born babies in Chienge

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News Unknown people exhuming bodies of still-born babies in Chienge
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Unknown people are exhuming bodies of still-borne babies at a burial site in Chienge district in Luapula province. The practice, which is taking place at Kangalo village in senior chief Puta’s chiefdom, has been widely condemned.

Headwoman Kangalo One, Roydah Musonda, told ZANIS that the development was unfortunate and saddening.

Headwoman Kangalo One, who took a ZANIS crew to the graveyard on a fact finding mission, has since appealed to government to take action and prevent the practice from continuing.

She said her investigations have established that the exhuming of the bodies is being done by people and not dogs as claimed by some quarters in the sistrict.

“This is the doing of people, it is not possible for a dog to use a hoe to exhume a body,” she said.

The traditional ruler wondered what could be motivating some people to exhume the remains of the still-borne babies.

In another development, the Chienge Town Council has said plans are underway to establish a cemetery in the district.

Chienge Town Council Chairperson, Francis Mwanto, said currently, the district does not have a burial site designated by the local authority.

He said the advantage of having a council cemetery is that it provided other services such as grave diggers, burial permits and security.

Previous articleTOFAZA Happy With Development of Tobacco Control Data Initiative Website

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Unknown people exhuming bodies of still-born babies in Chienge

Unknown people are exhuming bodies of still-borne babies at a burial site in Chienge district in Luapula province. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Pay point Managers urged to be honest, transparent

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Chirundu District Social Welfare Officer, Charity Tembo, has called for honesty, transparency and accountability among Paypoint Managers (PPMs) and Community Welfare Assistant Committee (CWAC)...
Read more

The government committed to developing the Arts industry

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
The government says it remains committed to promoting the Art industry as it is proving to be a growing source of employment to...
Read more

Mufumbwe council to repossess undeveloped plots

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Mufumbwe Town Council in North Western Province will soon embark on the repossession of undeveloped plots in the area. Speaking to the media ...
Read more

Chief Nkula to repossess land from GBV perpetrators

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district has pledged to protect women and girls from all forms of gender based violence...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.