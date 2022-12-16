9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 16, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chiyangi is New Nchanga Rangers Coach

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Chiyangi is New Nchanga Rangers Coach
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nchanga Rangers have appointed Aggrey Chiyangi as head coach to take over from Robert Tembo,who has left the Chingola club by mutual consent.

Nchanga Vice President Shacinda said Chiyangi has signed a two year contract.

Shacinda said Chiyangi has been tasked to immediately revive the form and performances of Nchanga.

After the first round, Nchanga are sixth from the bottom of the table with 21 points, three away from relegation.

“Mr Chiyangi does not require any introduction on the Zambia football scene as a former international player and accomplished Coach. We believe his coaching pedigree will take our Club to another level as we continue with our ambition to restore our pride as one of Zambia’s premier and household names,” Shacinda said.

Chiyangi was recently dismissed by Green Eagles.

“Our focus is to stay in the Super League and begin to compete for trophies in the coming season. The Club’sExecutive Committee(ExCo)believes that Coach Chiyangi and his assistants who will be announced in due course, has that competitive edge to achieve the club’s high ambitions,” he said.

Previous articleNAPSA pays out K13 Million in ZNPF benefits

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chiyangi is New Nchanga Rangers Coach

Nchanga Rangers have appointed Aggrey Chiyangi as head coach to take over from Robert Tembo,who has left the Chingola...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Beleaguered Fashion Scores in Rangers Victory

Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Thursday got some respite from his legal distractions to score a goal for Rangers on the Scottish leagues' resumption...
Read more

Alex Ng’onga Banned For The Rest of The 2022/23 Season

Sports sports - 1
Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga has been banned for the rest of the season following his violent display after he was substituted during the first...
Read more

Zambia Wrapping Second Week of Egypt 2023 U20 AFCON Camp

Sports sports - 0
The Zambia U20 national team are about to wrap up the sides' second week of their preliminary 2023 U20 AFCON training camp in Lusaka. This...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Green Buffaloes Fined K150,000

Sports sports - 2
Green Buffaloes have been fined K150,000 after their fans attacked hosts Power Dynamos fans in a league game on November 5 at Arthur...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.