Nchanga Rangers have appointed Aggrey Chiyangi as head coach to take over from Robert Tembo,who has left the Chingola club by mutual consent.

Nchanga Vice President Shacinda said Chiyangi has signed a two year contract.

Shacinda said Chiyangi has been tasked to immediately revive the form and performances of Nchanga.

After the first round, Nchanga are sixth from the bottom of the table with 21 points, three away from relegation.

“Mr Chiyangi does not require any introduction on the Zambia football scene as a former international player and accomplished Coach. We believe his coaching pedigree will take our Club to another level as we continue with our ambition to restore our pride as one of Zambia’s premier and household names,” Shacinda said.

Chiyangi was recently dismissed by Green Eagles.

“Our focus is to stay in the Super League and begin to compete for trophies in the coming season. The Club’sExecutive Committee(ExCo)believes that Coach Chiyangi and his assistants who will be announced in due course, has that competitive edge to achieve the club’s high ambitions,” he said.