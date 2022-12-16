9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 16, 2022
HH being used as an imperialist puppet, lackey to fight China, Russia by the US

By Chief Editor
By Fred M’membe President of the Socialist Party

It’s very clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema is being used as an imperialist puppet, lackey to fight China, Russia and all that is progressive, and revolutionary in our country. Whereas Mr Hichilema wants to hide the fact that he is an imperialist puppet, his masters are very proud to make his role in their scheme of things known.

Why should our government, our country be used to fight China? Why should our people be drafted into this United States’ anti-Chinese Crusade after all that decent, generous, humble, humane people has done for us? Our country has always pursued a progressive non aligned foreign policy. Our people would certainly refuse to be drawn into this new United States-led Cold War Mr Hichilema is aiding. Our people have always had good and dignified relations with successive United States administrations and the American people and not that of puppets.

Mr Hichilema is a disgrace to Zambia and Africa – a 21st-century Mobutu. They are saying that Mr Hichilema is “…a strong leader and bright spot for democracy in Africa”. A strong leader can never be a puppet of imperialism. A strong leader defends the dignity of his people, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his homeland. Mr Hichilema has sold out, hired himself out to imperialist interests. Today, through Mr Hichilema’s treachery and betrayal, United States’ AFRICOM has established an office in Zambia. For what? “…to curb China’s malign and predatory influence in Zambia, as well as increase cooperation with the US”! This is what the Americans themselves are telling us.

Today Mr Hichilema has signed a deal with the Americans to give them our cobalt and other critical minerals at the exclusion of China and others. This is what they are praising Mr Hichilema for. Mr Hichilema, like Mobutu before him, has no democratic credentials to be praised or honoured for. He is nothing but a tinpot dictator and shameless imperialist puppet.

Our country cannot continue on this shameful, disgraceful path. We have no sensible alternative but to work very hard, tenaciously and unite our people and put an end to this disgrace, treachery, and betrayal in 2026.

