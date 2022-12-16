9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 16, 2022
Health
HPCZ commends private health facilities

By Chief Editor
The Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has commended private health facilities for the services they are rendering to the general public.

In a statement released to the media in Kalulushi, HPCZ Public Relations Manager, Terry Musonda, said private health facilities play a very complementary role in the provision of quality health services to Zambians.

Mr. Musonda stated that to an extent, the private health facilities also help to bridge the gap.

He noted that the concerns raised by the Zambia Association of Private Hospitals (ZAPH) are quite varied.

Mr. Musonda further said HPCZ has a National Health Care Standards which are applicable to both private and public, including mission hospitals providing such facilities.

He explained that HPCZ also does routine inspection or compliance, which is conducted by its team of inspectors countrywide.

He further explained that the HPCZ’s greatest asset is the general public who provide it with information on the established illegal facilities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musonda has since appealed to those that want to open private health facilities to follow the right procedure as the registration process is quite user friendly.

