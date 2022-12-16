9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 16, 2022
Sports
Nkana to Appeal Ngonga Ban

Nkana say they are appealing the decision by the FAZ Discipline Committee to ban striker Alex Ng’onga for the rest of the 2022/23 season over violent conduct.

Ng’onga ripped his Nkana jersey and kicked a SuperSport microphone after he was substituted when Nkana lost to Power Dynamos by 1-0 in the November 19 Kitwe derby in Wusakile.

The drama was played live on SuperSport.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Mutafu said the club is sure that after appealing the due process will give Ng’onga a fair judgement.

In a Facebook statement, Mutafu told Nkana supporters to remain calm as the club follow the normal procedures of appealing the verdict to the Appeals Committee.

“Following the judgement of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Disciplinary Committee involving Nkana striker Alex “Bazo” Ng’onga, we wish to appeal to all our fans and sympathisers to remain calm as we follow the normal procedures of appealing this verdict to the Appeals Committee,” Mutafu said.

“We are certain that the due process will give Alex and the Club a fair verdict.Stay blessed and remain calm,” he said.

FAZ has further fined Ng’onga K20,000 for the same incident.

Ng’onga has the right to appeal the verdict 72 hours after it was pronounced.

