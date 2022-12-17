Zambia Army Commander, Sitali Alibuzwi, has called on youths who applied for jobs in the Zambia Army to ignore the circulating list of those purported to have been selected.

Lieutenant General Alibuzwi says the circulating list is fake.

He says the Zambia Army is still doing the selection of successful candidates.

He cautioned the applicants not to be swindled of any money as the recruitment process is free.

The Zambia Army Commander was speaking when he paid a courtesy on Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe at his office.

Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi further explained that there were many things to be considered in the selection process apart from the applicants’ academic qualifications.

He is in Central Province to monitor the water situation in the barracks.

He said the water reticulation system in the barracks has outlived its usefulness as was installed in 1947.

Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi said the army is grateful to the government for releasing funds to improve the water system in the barracks.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe, said Zambia is enjoying peace because of the commitment of the men and women in uniform.

Mr. Mwanakampwe said it was sad that many years after independence, the men and women in uniform were subjected to queing up for water in the barracks.