9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 17, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Kabwe Warriors Hire Numba

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Kabwe Warriors Hire Numba
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mumamba Numba and George Lwandamina have literally swapped places in the mid-season coaches musical chairs.

Numba has popped-up at Kabwe Warriors where he has taken over from Lwandamina who replaced him at Zesco United after quitting the Railwaymen a fortnight ago to return for a third spell with the nine-time Zambian champions.

Warriors confirmed in a statement that they had hired Numba who was fired by Zesco in October.

“Coach Numba’s contract is for an initial period of 6 months with an option to renew, based on satisfactory performance,” Warriors stated.

But Numba has a huge task on his hands at Warriors who are currently second from bottom on the FAZ Super League table at the halfway point of the 2022/2023 season.

Warriors picked up just one win under Lwandamina from his fourteen games in charge in which he raked-in nine draws.

Previous articleZimba police nab 3 health workers for theft

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Kabwe Warriors Hire Numba

Mumamba Numba and George Lwandamina have literally swapped places in the mid-season coaches musical chairs. Numba has popped-up at Kabwe...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nkana to Appeal Ngonga Ban

Sports sports - 1
Nkana say they are appealing the decision by the FAZ Discipline Committee to ban striker Alex Ng'onga for the rest of the 2022/23 season...
Read more

Chiyangi is New Nchanga Rangers Coach

Sports sports - 0
Nchanga Rangers have appointed Aggrey Chiyangi as head coach to take over from Robert Tembo,who has left the Chingola club by mutual consent. Nchanga Vice...
Read more

Beleaguered Fashion Scores in Rangers Victory

Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Thursday got some respite from his legal distractions to score a goal for Rangers on the Scottish leagues' resumption...
Read more

Alex Ng’onga Banned For The Rest of The 2022/23 Season

Sports sports - 1
Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga has been banned for the rest of the season following his violent display after he was substituted during the first...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.