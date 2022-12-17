Mumamba Numba and George Lwandamina have literally swapped places in the mid-season coaches musical chairs.

Numba has popped-up at Kabwe Warriors where he has taken over from Lwandamina who replaced him at Zesco United after quitting the Railwaymen a fortnight ago to return for a third spell with the nine-time Zambian champions.

Warriors confirmed in a statement that they had hired Numba who was fired by Zesco in October.

“Coach Numba’s contract is for an initial period of 6 months with an option to renew, based on satisfactory performance,” Warriors stated.

But Numba has a huge task on his hands at Warriors who are currently second from bottom on the FAZ Super League table at the halfway point of the 2022/2023 season.

Warriors picked up just one win under Lwandamina from his fourteen games in charge in which he raked-in nine draws.