A 44-year-old man of Mulumba village in Chief Kambwali’s area in Nchelenge district has appeared before the Nchelenge magistrate court for the alleged murder of his ex-wife.

Before Magistrate Febby Muleya was Abyshy Kaunda, who appeared for murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased, Racheal Chishala, 21, was allegedly strangled to death by her former husband Abyshy Kaunda who later tried to commit suicide by taking doom, a poison.

It is alleged that on November 8, 2022, in Nchelenge district, Kaunda murdered Chishala as her body was found lying lifeless in suspicious circumstances at the doorstep of their house with a wire tied around her neck.

The matter was then reported to Nchelenge Police Station by the deceased’s sister Betshebbar Chibwe.

Police inspected the deceased’s body where it was discovered that she had bruises and a wire tied around her neck.

It was then suspected that Chishala had been murdered by her former husband Kaunda, who later took doom to end his life after allegedly committing the murder.

Kaunda was later rushed to St Paul’s General Hospital for treatment under hospital guard.

Magistrate Muleya informed the accused that he could not say anything because he was merely appearing before her for explanation of the charge slapped on him.

He informed the accused that the court is waiting for instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The matter has since been adjourned to December 30, 2022, for mention and the accused will remain in custody.