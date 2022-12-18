9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 18, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

105 people arrested in night operation in Mtendere

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News 105 people arrested in night operation in Mtendere
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration has resulted in the arrest of 105 persons in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound.

Among the arrested persons are nine women.

The 105 persons were arrested last night during an operation dubbed “Operation Maruda in Mtendere compound conducted by a combined team of officers from the Zambia Police Service, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration.

According to a joint press statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka today, those arrested are aged between 17 and 51 years.

The statement was jointly signed by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, DEC Public Relations Officer, Hussain Khan and Acting Public Relations Officer for the Department of Immigration, Josephine Malambo.

“Officers swung into action around 21:00 hours in Mtendere compound and apprehended 105 suspects including nine women,” read the statement in part.

The statement indicates that among the suspects, 25 were picked for immigration related offences comprising 11 Burundians, seven Tanzanians, four Congolese, two Zimbabweans and one Rwandese.

One person was nabbed for a drug related offence while 79 were apprehended for idle and disorderly conduct.

All suspects are detained in police custody awaiting to be formally charged.

The statement stated that such operations will continue in an effort to rid the city of criminal elements.

Members of the public have since been called upon to cooperate with the officers and provide information which may be of help to the law enforcement agencies.

Previous articleMan, 44, in court for murder of ex-wife

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

105 people arrested in night operation in Mtendere

A joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Man, 44, in court for murder of ex-wife

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 44-year-old man of Mulumba village in Chief Kambwali’s area in Nchelenge district has appeared before the Nchelenge magistrate court for the alleged murder...
Read more

President Hichilema leaves US for Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has left the United States of America (USA) for Zambia where he attended the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit and held several bilateral...
Read more

Army selection list fake, says Commander

General News Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Army Commander, Sitali Alibuzwi, has called on youths who applied for jobs in the Zambia Army to ignore the circulating list of those...
Read more

Hailstorm leaves trail of destruction in Chipata

General News Chief Editor - 1
A heavy downpour that was experienced for close to 50 minutes in Chipata on Wednesday has left a trail of destruction in various parts...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.