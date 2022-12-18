A joint operation by the Zambia Police Service, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration has resulted in the arrest of 105 persons in Lusaka’s Mtendere compound.

Among the arrested persons are nine women.

The 105 persons were arrested last night during an operation dubbed “Operation Maruda in Mtendere compound conducted by a combined team of officers from the Zambia Police Service, Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and the Department of Immigration.

According to a joint press statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka today, those arrested are aged between 17 and 51 years.

The statement was jointly signed by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, DEC Public Relations Officer, Hussain Khan and Acting Public Relations Officer for the Department of Immigration, Josephine Malambo.

“Officers swung into action around 21:00 hours in Mtendere compound and apprehended 105 suspects including nine women,” read the statement in part.

The statement indicates that among the suspects, 25 were picked for immigration related offences comprising 11 Burundians, seven Tanzanians, four Congolese, two Zimbabweans and one Rwandese.

One person was nabbed for a drug related offence while 79 were apprehended for idle and disorderly conduct.

All suspects are detained in police custody awaiting to be formally charged.

The statement stated that such operations will continue in an effort to rid the city of criminal elements.

Members of the public have since been called upon to cooperate with the officers and provide information which may be of help to the law enforcement agencies.