9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 19, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

It would be folly for anyone to attribute the current economic hardships to the UPND-HH

By Chief Editor
55 views
3
Headlines It would be folly for anyone to attribute the current economic hardships...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has said that his determination to steer the country away from poverty is unquenchable and enduring.

Speaking on arrival from the United States of America where he attended a high-level multilateral US-Africa Summit with several Heads of State led by the President of the United States of America Joe Biden, President Hichilema said that it would be folly for anyone to attribute the current economic hardships to the UPND-led Administration.

The president said that Zambia is faced with economic sluggishness due to the many years of mismanagement, endemic corruption, theft of public resources and reckless borrowing by some of those at the helm of power before him.

Mr. Hichilema has since stated with emphasis that he is now more determined to deliver to the Zambian people, affirming that his resolve will not be distracted, neither will it be diminished until Government under his leadership attains its objectives to among other things, improve the livelihoods of all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. Hichilema was quick to mention that on the sidelines of the Conference in America, he held bilateral discussions with other Heads of State and Governments.

The President said that he also took part in several meetings with American Captains of Industry and Investors that are willing to explore business opportunities in Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema reaffirmed that some of the investors have committed investments of 150 million united states dollars into the mining sector as earlier reported in the Media.

While in the United States of America, President Hichilema attended the US-Africa Leaders Summit and held various bilateral talks and other engagements on investments with the world’s leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

He was welcomed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Water and Sanitation Development, Mike Mposha, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata and Defence and Service Chiefs and various senior government officials.

The six days working visit has resulted in Zambia striking a deal of US$150 million investment in the mining sector.

The US-Africa Leaders summit was aimed at deliberating on opportunities for public-private partnerships, bolstering the US-Africa economic relationship, access to capital, food insecurity, and promoting sustainable economic growth and development in African countries.

Previous articleMwiimbu urges Zambians to unite against crime
Next articleBy supporting the demand for elected officials to declare assets, Ambassador Gonzales is helping Zambia fight corruption

3 COMMENTS

  2. Judas Iscariot
    Meanwhile mining companies are on tax holiday, the Country is losing 3.7 billion dollars revenue per year.
    And where is the Jet !

    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

Government implores stakeholders to invest in electricity generation

Government Chief Spokesperson, Chushi Kasanda, has called on stakeholders to invest in electricity generation and supply to help curb...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Hichilema optimistic Zambia will soon reach agreement with creditors

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed optimism that Zambia will soon reach an agreement on the common framework with its creditors regarding the country’s debt. The...
Read more

ZESCO reaches arbitration settlement with Maamba Collieries, agrees to pay $518 million by August to settle arrears

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
State power utility ZESCO has agreed in international arbitration in London to pay Maamba Collieries Ltd $518 million by August to settle arrears outstanding...
Read more

Masebo reiterates resolve to end drug supply disruption

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo has reiterated government’s resolve to address the issue of disruptions in the supply chain of drugs to improve the...
Read more

If Zambia can’t negotiate like Panama, it is better to leave the copper in the ground

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
FORMER higher education minister Brian Mushimba has tweeted that if Zambia can’t negotiate better like Panama, it is better to agree to leave...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.