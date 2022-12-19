President Hakainde Hichilema has said that his determination to steer the country away from poverty is unquenchable and enduring.

Speaking on arrival from the United States of America where he attended a high-level multilateral US-Africa Summit with several Heads of State led by the President of the United States of America Joe Biden, President Hichilema said that it would be folly for anyone to attribute the current economic hardships to the UPND-led Administration.

The president said that Zambia is faced with economic sluggishness due to the many years of mismanagement, endemic corruption, theft of public resources and reckless borrowing by some of those at the helm of power before him.

Mr. Hichilema has since stated with emphasis that he is now more determined to deliver to the Zambian people, affirming that his resolve will not be distracted, neither will it be diminished until Government under his leadership attains its objectives to among other things, improve the livelihoods of all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. Hichilema was quick to mention that on the sidelines of the Conference in America, he held bilateral discussions with other Heads of State and Governments.

The President said that he also took part in several meetings with American Captains of Industry and Investors that are willing to explore business opportunities in Zambia.

Mr. Hichilema reaffirmed that some of the investors have committed investments of 150 million united states dollars into the mining sector as earlier reported in the Media.

He was welcomed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport by Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Water and Sanitation Development, Mike Mposha, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata and Defence and Service Chiefs and various senior government officials.

The US-Africa Leaders summit was aimed at deliberating on opportunities for public-private partnerships, bolstering the US-Africa economic relationship, access to capital, food insecurity, and promoting sustainable economic growth and development in African countries.