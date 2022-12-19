United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, says government will continue promoting trade and investment as it is the hallmark of the party’s economic policy aimed at transforming the country.

Mr Imenda observed that Zambia, under the UPND government, has become a destination of choice for foreign direct investments (FDIs) because of the conducive business environment.

Speaking during a side meeting with Zambia’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Inonge Mwenya, Mr Imenda explained that trade and investments play an important role in the promotion of economic development of the country.

He added that government wants to promote trade and investment in the country by maintaining sound bilateral relations with other countries, adding that this is key to maintaining the economic transformation momentum alive.

‘’We have come to show solidarity to the ruling ANCs conference as a ruling party, together with other ruling political parties in the region. This idea is for us to learn from each other’s experiences and exchange ideas on intra-party democracy among other issues,’’ he said.

Mr Imenda is leading the UPND delegation to the 55th African National Congress (ANC) Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

All Diplomatic Corps accredited to South Africa and different stakeholders were also invited to witness the opening of the ANC conference.

And Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Inonge Mwenya, reiterated the mission’s commitment to playing its part in promoting enhanced ties between Zambia and South Africa across various sectors in line with government‘s agenda on actualising economic diplomacy.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission to South Africa, Tamara Nyirenda.