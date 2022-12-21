Former FAZ vice President Boniface Mwamelo has backed Zambia’s bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) last week filed the AFCON bid with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Mwamelo, who served as FAZ VEEP between 2011 and 2016, said hosting the AFCON would be of great benefit to Zambia.

He said the AFCON bid is a national matter that need concerted efforts from various stakeholders to excel.

“Hosting the Africa Cup means a lot in terms of the spiral effects on the economy especially in hosting cities. Economic activities and infrastructure development would accompany the hosting of the AFCON,” Mwamelo told Radio Icengelo News.

“In terms of what it would take for us to do that obviously unity of purpose is important. Everyone should pull in the same direction. We shouldn’t have ‘them and us’ syndrome otherwise we would fail.”

Mwamelo urged the FAZ Executive Committee to involve many stakeholders as they lobby for support from other countries.

“Hosting the Africa Cup is a huge undertaking. It is not for FAZ, it is not FAZ which is attempting to host but the country.For the bid to succeed it requires commitment from everyone,” Mwamelo said.

“It should be an all inclusive undertaking.Hopefully as a country we should be able to get it. We are not alone bidding to host the AFCON,” said the financial expert.

Morocco, Algeria, Senegal and joint bidders Nigeria-Benin are all seeking to host the 2025 AFCON.

The winner will be announced on the 13th of February 2023.