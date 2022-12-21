9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Sports
Fashion Sakala Maintains Scoring Form

Scotland-based Chipolopolo forward Fashion Sakala maintained his new found good form when scoring in Rangers’ 3-2 league win over Aberdeen.

Sakala on Tuesday night scored a goal as his Scottish side Rangers beat Aberdeen 3-2 in a league match.

The striker gave second placed Rangers an early lead with a stunning free-kick after 12 minutes in the away match.

Sakala last week scored another goal for Rangers in their 3-2 win over Hibernian at home.

The former Zanaco and Nchanga Rangers star has scored three times in the seventeen-game old 2022/23 league campaign.

Meanwhile, Scottish Premiership leading scorer Lawrence Shankland of Heart of Midlothian is on 11 goals.

