Scotland-based Chipolopolo forward Fashion Sakala maintained his new found good form when scoring in Rangers’ 3-2 league win over Aberdeen.

The striker gave second placed Rangers an early lead with a stunning free-kick after 12 minutes in the away match.

Sakala last week scored another goal for Rangers in their 3-2 win over Hibernian at home.

The former Zanaco and Nchanga Rangers star has scored three times in the seventeen-game old 2022/23 league campaign.

Meanwhile, Scottish Premiership leading scorer Lawrence Shankland of Heart of Midlothian is on 11 goals.