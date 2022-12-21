9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Economy
Govt. lifts ban on cattle movement in Chisamba, Chibombo

Government has lifted the ban on the movements of cattle in Chisamba and Chibombo Districts in Central Province.

Department of Veterinary Services Assistant Director, Paul Fandamu, says the Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) has been put under control in the two districts to warrant the movements of cattle.

Speaking during a courtesy call on Central Province Permanent Secretary (PS) Milner Mwanakampwe, Dr. Fandamu said the department is just waiting for the gazette and once that is done the animals in those areas will start moving freely.

Dr. Fandamu also disclosed that government has done away with the escort fees that were payable to veterinary officers because the cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) have significantly gone down.

He said the responsible minister issued a statement last week to the effect that escort fees have been stopped and advised livestock farmers not to stress about the issue.

Speaking earlier, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Director of Human Resource and Administration, William Katongo, said Central Province is key in the livestock sector because of the big cattle population.

Mr. Katongo told the PS that his team was in the province for stakeholders’ consultative meetings on the formulation of the 2022/ 2026 Strategic Plan.

Meanwhile, Provincial Permanent Secretary (PS), Milner Mwanakampwe, said the region has a lot of livestock while aquaculture is an emerging industry that requires to be nurtured.

Mr. Mwanakampwe said besides cattle rustling, CBPP has been the biggest problem among the livestock farmers in Chisamba and Chibombo Districts.

He expressed hope that the Strategic Plan will also help to address some myths in the sector.

