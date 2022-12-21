Mambwe District has so far paid over K2 million towards skills development and secondary school bursaries.

Mambwe Town Council Public Relations Officer Grace Lungu indicates that out of the amount, a total of K1,356,674 was paid towards skills development for the 188 eligible candidates who were awarded sponsorship.

“A total of K2, 425,714 under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been spent towards skills development and secondary school bursary components to various skills training institutes and secondary schools.

“The funds paid covered tuition fees, accommodation and personal protective equipment covering the entire 2022 academic year,” she said.

K 1,069,040 has equally been paid to schools to sponsor over 100 pupils under the secondary school bursary component of the CDF.

Meanwhile, Mambwe Town Council Secretary John Mwanza has advised beneficiaries of the skills development and secondary school bursaries to focus on their education.

Mr, Mwanza said beneficiaries should not let the government down because the huge investment is meant to ensure vulnerable children are also given an opportunity to pursue their dreams by getting educated and acquiring skills.

“Some of the beneficiaries are not taking school seriously. They think once they get the bursaries it’s a chance for them to go out there and explore the world to their satisfaction while neglecting the reason they are in those places.

“ This should stop, let all those being sponsored concentrate and better their lives,” he said.