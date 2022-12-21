9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Over K 2 million CDF spent on skills development and secondary school bursaries in Mambwe

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Over K 2 million CDF spent on skills development and secondary school...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mambwe District has so far paid over K2 million towards skills development and secondary school bursaries.

Mambwe Town Council Public Relations Officer Grace Lungu indicates that out of the amount, a total of K1,356,674 was paid towards skills development for the 188 eligible candidates who were awarded sponsorship.

Ms Lungu in a statement on Tuesday that K2, 425,714 under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been spent towards skills development and secondary school bursary components

“A total of K2, 425,714 under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been spent towards skills development and secondary school bursary components to various skills training institutes and secondary schools.

“The funds paid covered tuition fees, accommodation and personal protective equipment covering the entire 2022 academic year,” she said.

K 1,069,040 has equally been paid to schools to sponsor over 100 pupils under the secondary school bursary component of the CDF.

Meanwhile, Mambwe Town Council Secretary John Mwanza has advised beneficiaries of the skills development and secondary school bursaries to focus on their education.

Mr, Mwanza said beneficiaries should not let the government down because the huge investment is meant to ensure vulnerable children are also given an opportunity to pursue their dreams by getting educated and acquiring skills.

“Some of the beneficiaries are not taking school seriously. They think once they get the bursaries it’s a chance for them to go out there and explore the world to their satisfaction while neglecting the reason they are in those places.

“ This should stop, let all those being sponsored concentrate and better their lives,” he said.

Previous articleI don’t mind Vedanta back at KCM as long as they behave-Chipoka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Over K 2 million CDF spent on skills development and secondary school bursaries in Mambwe

Mambwe District has so far paid over K2 million towards skills development and secondary school bursaries. Mambwe Town Council...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mopani, KCM negotiations on track-President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 7
President Hakainde Hichilema says his Government wants to conclude Mopani Copper Mines and KCM issue in the quickest possible time as the two assets...
Read more

Two Foreign Nationals fined in Kapiri for illegal entry

General News Chief Editor - 1
Kapiri Mposhi Resident Magistrate Arnold Kasongamulilo has fined two foreign nationals for illegal entry in Zambia. Eric Pablo, 26, a Burundian national and...
Read more

Man on the run after beating his 14-year old son to death

General News Chief Editor - 0
A 50-year old man of Kalulushi Town on the Copperbelt Province is on the run after beating his 14-year old son to death over...
Read more

PF cadre Francis Muchemwa earned over K 1.5 million on ZESCO payroll, court told

General News Chief Editor - 6
BUSINESSMAN Francis Muchemwa, alias commander two, was on Zesco payroll between 2015 and last year, Lusaka Chief Resident magistrate Davies Chibwili has been told. A...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.