Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Police warns travelling public against carelessness this festivity

Police in Muchinga Province has cautioned motorist and other road users from carelessness on the road during this festive season.

 Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kunda Mubanga says road users need to be road smart for them to stay alive because road traffic accidents are usually high in the festive season owing to  intoxication and excitement.

 Mr Mubanga says the police command has intensified security in all the parts of the province  to curb crime and ensure that no accidents will be recorded during the festive season.

 The Police Commissioner in an interview in Chinsali  that there is need for categories of road users such as cyclists and motorcycle operators to ensure they always put on protective gear for their safety.

 “  I warn against the breaking of road safety rules. I further appeal to members of the public to avoid drinking and driving as it is one of the leading causes of road traffic accidents in the Province and the country at large, “ he said.

 Mr Mubanga has further asked road users to be cautious of their actions to avoid implicating and exposing other people to harm.

 Meanwhile a resident of Kabuta , Mutale Bwalya , has called on other residents in the area to celebrate the festive season with caution.

 Bwalya says people should not be excited due to festive celebrations saying they are a lot of calamities that happen during the season.

“I want to urge those in Kabuta and Chandamali especially, because that’s where we have people who take alcohol day and night to ensure they avoid taking alcohol and spend their time at church and with their families,” he said.

 Mr Bwalya states that those who like traveling to other places for the celebration should also consider not traveling, instead celebrate the festive season in their homes.

 He says each year a large number of road traffic accidents usually occur during the festive season due to increased activities on the roads and increased intake of alcoholic beverages leading to over excitement during the festive season by many road users.

