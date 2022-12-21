9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

The Zambia Medical Association urges govt. to introspect on drug shortages

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy The Zambia Medical Association urges govt. to introspect on drug shortages
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) has implored government to extensively introspect on the reported shortages of drugs in health facilities across the country.

ZMA General Secretary Roy Tolopu said the shortage of drugs in healthy facilities, indicates that the current stock levels of 53.1 percent falls way below the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended stock volume availability of 70 to 80 percent.

He said this in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Dr. Tolopu has since urged government to consider declaring a state of emergency in the health sector in order to invoke disaster management provisions in the procurement of essential drugs and allied substances.

He stated that without an emergent approach to the urgent national matter, many lives may be lost.

Dr. Tolopu notes that’s losing lives in such a manner will be counterproductive to the economic gains made by government especially in the last one year.

The Association has meanwhile appealed to law and policy makers and responsible officers in the line ministry to de-politicize the health sector and reflect on the old adage that says a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, and every life matters.

Previous articlePolice warns travelling public against carelessness this festivity

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

The Zambia Medical Association urges govt. to introspect on drug shortages

The Zambia Medical Association (ZMA) has implored government to extensively introspect on the reported shortages of drugs in health facilities across...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Police warns travelling public against carelessness this festivity

Economy Support Editor - 0
Police in Muchinga Province has cautioned motorist and other road users from carelessness on the road during this festive season.  Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Kunda Mubanga...
Read more

CUTS demands Government makes public information on Zambia’s current debt situation

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Consumer Unity Trust Society – CUTS has demanded that the Government makes public information on Zambia’s current debt situation. CUTS has also urged the Government...
Read more

Govt. approves funds for Itezhi –Tezhi road upgrade

Economy Support Editor - 1
Government has authorised the use of K2 million of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) 2022 funds in Itezhi-Tezhi for the 40-kilometer-long Itezhi-Tezhi-Mongu junction road...
Read more

ERB approves increase in ZESCO connection fees

Economy Support Editor - 5
he Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved ZESCO's application to increase upwards connection fees, effective 1st January 2023. Addressing the media this afternoon ERB Board Chairperson, Reynolds Bowa says having thoroughly...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.