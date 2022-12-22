Zambia’s fourth mobile network operator Beeline Telecoms which will be trading as Zedmobile has been launched.

This is an indigenous telecom services provider joining the current network provider local market.

The telecoms company comes with a $400 million worth of investment and a promise of 450 direct jobs.

Speaking during the launch in Lusaka today, Technology and Science Minister Felix Mutati has tasked the new mobile network operator, which is fully owned by Zambians, to help bridge the digital divide and provide affordable and reliable services.

Mr Mutati has urged Zedmobile must to foster robust and effective mobile data and voice services and help drive a network that will ensure digital financial solutions for financial inclusion.

Mr Mutati advised the upcoming new mobile operator to creatively utilise a new entrant of a highly competitive digital market with cautious and thriving commercial dynamism founded on endurance and favourable service delivery to survive the digital market share.

He said Government is supporting investment in the ICT sector.

Earlier, Zedmobile Chairman Kelvin Hambwezya said the firm will ensure that the business objectives are aligned to the government strategy of driving and promoting innovation and digitization in contributing to sustainable development through mobile network operations.

Mr. Hambwezya says in order to increase the social economic standards which require reliable digital infrastructure, about $130 million has so far been invested with another $20,000 earmarked to be invested towards the company’s marketing and human resource component.

He recalls that a three year conceived concept to establish an indigenous mobile network has been actualised and founded on a vision to sustain a quality and paramount digital Zambian telecom with a service delivery of inclusiveness in all aspects of society.

Mr Hambwezya said the Zed mobile network firm will be operationalised next year (2023) in July onto its new market entry and provide on its platform commencing a 5G network stretching to far flung areas of Zambia.