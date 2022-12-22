United Party for National Development – UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has urged the Police to go flat out and arrest all the people who attacked and damaged Flash mini buses in Lusaka.

And Mr Mweetwa has distanced the UPND from the attacks saying that some unscrupulous people want to use the name of the ruling party to do wrong things.

“The ruling party has been informed by security wings that the perpetrators of the violent attacks are not members of the party but call boys found along Freedom Way in the Central Business District – CBD,” he said

Mr Mweetwa added that those using the Party’s name to cause trouble and break the law must be made to account for their actions regardless of their political affiliation as directed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Mweetwa’s remarks come in the wake of attacks on flash buses by people alleged to be UPND cadres.

Police have since picked up the alleged Mastermind behind the said attacks on the flash bus drivers.

On 19th December, 2022, suspected United Party for National Development – UPND cadres armed with machetes attacked some bus drivers in Lusaka who operate under Capital Bus Services the buses which are commonly known as flash buses, as there buses where smashed with machetes by the suspected UPND cadres, the attack happened when the drivers were holding a peaceful protest against cadres who they accused of demanding a 40 Kwacha fee every time a bus loads.

And during the attack, a number of drivers were injured, as some were quickly taken to the hospital, while others were reported to be detained at Lusaka Central Police.



On 20th December, 2022 a suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) member only identified as Abram Mambwe aged 27 years of unknown house number in George Township was apprehended for the offence of Malicious Damage to Property.

Abram Mambwe was arrested in connection with the alleged attack on Minibus drivers belonging to Capital Bus Services (Flash buses) that happened in Lusaka on December 19th, 2022 by a group of youths suspected to belong to the ruling UPND.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale disclosed that three reports of malicious damage to property involving three motor vehicles which occurred between 11:00 hours and 13:00 hours along the Great North Road opposite Cavendish University and near Heroes Stadium in Lusaka were recorded.

“In the first incident which occurred around 11:00 hours near Heroes Stadium, it is alleged that unknown persons attacked the driver of Capital Bus Services identified as Gerald Mwenya aged 27 of Chazanga compound whose motor vehicle registration number ALF 5196 was damaged leaving the windscreen and left window damaged all valued at K8,000,” Mr Mwale noted

He further noted that the second incident occurred around 12:30 hours opposite Cavendish University along the Great North Road. It is alleged that unknown persons damaged a Ford transit bus registration number BAJ 7794 driven by Evaristo Tinango aged 41 of six miles in Lusaka. The bus had its windscreen and side windows shattered, all valued at K6,000,” Mr Mwale said.

He added that the other incident occurred near Heroes Stadium involving a minibus registration number BAB 1759 driven by Jacob Shawa aged 36 of Kabanana compound had its left rear window damaged valued at K3,500.

Mr Mwale said that police investigations indicate that about 30 unknown persons were seen walking from town along the Great North Road and once they came across a Flash bus, they picked stones and hit the bus.

He said that Police officers quickly moved in and order was restored.

“Investigations have been instituted and a manhunt for the other suspects has been launched,” Mr Mwale said

