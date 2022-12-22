9.5 C
There’s a need to return the Civil Service to Professional Civil Servants

By Chief Editor
By Fred M’membe

There’s a need to return the civil service to professional civil servants if we are to see a reversal of fortunes.

Politicians in government need to be assisted by highly knowledgeable, experienced and competent professional civil servants for them to operate in an efficient, effective and orderly manner. Countries that have done well economically and otherwise have very professional civil servants. One good heritage from the British we have lost is that of a professional, orderly and disciplined civil service.

The successes of Singapore can, to a great measure, be attributed to its very efficient, effective and orderly professional civil service. It is the same with China. Chinese civil service entry exams are the most dreaded – they are almost like sitting for ZIALE exams. The United States has a very orderly and strict professional civil service.
Mr Hakainde Hichilema had raised very high expectations about his appointments to Cabinet, civil service, foreign service and parastatals. What can one today fairly and truthfully say about his appointments? What mark can one give him out of ten?

But the same mouth and wagging tongue of Mr Hichilema that exalts these appointments complains about the poor performance of these appointees as if they were ordained on him by our Creator. What a contradiction!

The problem with Mr Hichilema is that he often doesn’t mean what he says. If you really want to know where he stands follow what he does and not what he says. This is probably why Dr Kenneth Kaunda found him a danger to this country, and both presidents Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata concluded he was dishonest, a liar.

