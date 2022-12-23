A 13-year old boy is among 16 members of a criminal gang called Abana Four Boys of Ndola’s Kabushi Township who have been apprehended by the Police for terrorising citizens in the area.

There have been reports of mushrooming criminal gangs in Ndola’s Kabushi, Lubuto and Masala areas namely Black Dogs, Abana Four Boys, Team Mafia and Abashitina.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said the suspects aged between 13 and 21 years were rounded up at Kabushi market near a defunct filling station around 01:00 hours on 21st December 2022.

Mr. Mweemba said one gang member was found in the act of defiling a young girl, while the other young boy was found with psychotropic substances.

“On 20/12/22, Masala police received intelligence report to the effect that, there were some mushrooming criminal gangs in Kabushi, Lubuto and Masala areas namely black dogs, Abana four (424) boys, team Mafia, Abashitina and Ch**yo girls. Acting on the information, investigations were instituted and on 21/12/22 at about 0130 hrs, police managed to apprehend 16 members of a criminal gang called Abana four (424) boys of Kabushi township,” Mr. Mweemba stated.

“The ages of the same gang range from 13 years to 21 years of which two (2) are girls. The gang members were rounded up at Kazu security watch garage situated at an old unused filling station at Kabushi market. All the gang members are detained at Masala police station. Then one gang member was found in act of defiling a young girl, while the other young boy was found with a psychotropic substance,” he said.

The following are the names of the same gang:

1. M/Nelson Chirwa aged 14 H/no. 287 Kabushi Ndola.

2. M/Edilis Matola aged 17 H/no. 544 Kabushi Ndola.

3. M/Fredrick Banda aged 18 H/no. 519 Kabushi Ndola.

4. M/Kennedy Mwape aged 13 H/no 715 Kabushi Ndola

5. M/Lloyd Mwale aged 19 H/no 544 Kabushi Ndola

6. M/Muyunda Steven aged 15 H/no. 156 Kabushi Ndola

7. M/Emmanuel Salim 17 H/no 507 Kabushi Ndola

8. M/Chilonga Musakanya aged 21 H/no 2830A Kabushi Ndola

9. F/Mercy Banda aged 15 H/no 2934 Kabushi Ndola

10. F/Ruth Tonga aged 15 H/no 505 Kabushi Ndola

11. M/Yasin Matola aged 16 H/no 544 Kabushi Ndola

12. M/Lashid Matola aged 15 H/no 544 Kabushi Ndola.

13. M/Mulenga Mufumbi aged 13 H/no. 496 Kabushi Ndola

14. M/John Chisenga aged 19 H/no 548 Kabushi Ndola

15. M/Harrison Sakala 17 H/no 544 Kabushi Ndola

16. M/Robby Sakala aged 19 J/no 544 Kabushi Ndola.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweemba has confirmed the suicide incident reported in Ndola’s infamous Kantolomba Compound in which 21-year old Agness Mwape took her own life at Kantolomba Cemetery by hanging herself to a tree using a necktie.

He said the deceased was recently found with someone’s husband and the relatives to the same married woman uttered some words of threats on the deceased and left.

“Suicide occurred between 19/12/22 at 1800hrs and 21/12/22 at 0630 at Kantolomba cemetery Ndola, in which Esnart Mwana aged 28 of House No. D10 Kantolomba Compound Ndola also reported that her sister Agness Mwape aged 21 committed suicides at Kantolomba cemetery Ndola by hanging herself to a tree using a blue and white necktie,” Mr. Mweemba stated.

“Brief facts are that on 18.12.22, the deceased was found with someone’s husband and the relatives to the same married woman uttered some words of threats on the deceased and left. On 20.12.22, the deceased left home at 1800hrs without telling anyone where she was going. Then on 21/12/22 at 06:30hrs people who went to the graveyard found the female person hanging from a tree, and reported it to Lubuto Police post. Officers rushed to the scene and physically examined the body. No visible injuries were observed, apart from her foot marks and slippers at the scene. The Body has since been conveyed to Ndola teaching hospital mortuary awaiting possible postmortem to ascertain the actual cause of death and burial. Inquiry file opened,” the Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer revealed.