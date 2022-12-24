9.5 C
Crocodile infestation worry Chief Mpindi

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chief Mpidi of the Lunda-speaking people in Zambezi District of North Western Province has expressed fear that people in his chiefdom risk being wiped out completely if crocodiles are not cropped.

Chief Mpidi said since 2018, over thirty (30) people have been killed by crocodiles in the Kabompo river that passes through his chiefdom.

This came to light when Northwestern Province Permanent Secretary, Grandson Katambi paid a courtesy call on him at his palace.

” Just two weeks ago two people were caught and killed by the crocodiles…a child and a mother…two more people are missing and we are suspecting that they might have been caught as well because they went to the river and never came back”

“We are appealing to the government to crop these animals before they finish killing all the people in my chiefdom,” he said.

In response, Provincial Permanent Secretary Colonel Grandson Katambi said he will engage the Department of Wildlife and National Parks to see the way forward.

” The number of people who have died is alarming. It is obvious that the crocodiles have become too many than what they feed on in water hence now resorting to attacking human beings” he said.

He said the government is interested in matters of this nature that threaten human life, adding that he will not sit and watch people being killed in this manner.

Previous articleMinistry of Livestock and Fisheries expresses concern over the declining fish population due to illegal fishing methods

