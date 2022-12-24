9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 24, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries expresses concern over the declining fish population due to illegal fishing methods

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
General News Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries expresses concern over the declining fish population...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has expressed concern over the declining fish population due to illegal fishing methods in the Kafue Fishery.

Southern Province Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator, Kabwe Puta says the Government is working with various stakeholders to curb the vice and increase fish production in the water body.

“These water bodies in the province are threatened with a serious decline in fish populations due to the use of bad fishing methods. That is why the Ministry is not working in isolation but involving other stakeholders to control these bad vices,” Dr Puta said.

Dr Puta said this in Mazabuka, at a handover ceremony of a banana boat, an engine and 10 life jackets to Shimungalu Fisheries Management Committee, by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Dr Puta said the boat would enable the Shimungalu Fisheries Committee to effectively manage the fishing activities of Kafue Fishery.

“We are grateful for this support from WWF as it is the fulfillment of one of the Presidential directives to the Ministry, of increasing fish production,” he said.

Dr Puta further said the boat had come at the right time when the fish ban was in place and there was need for water transport to monitor fishing activities in the Kafue Fishery.

And Mazabuka District Commissioner, Oliver Mulomba said the Kafue Fishery was a unifier as it attracted people from different parts of the country as they came to harvest fish from the water body.

Mr Mulomba said as people from different regions interacted, they promoted the “One Zambia, One Nation,” motto and this could only be sustained if fish stocks were preserved through recommended fishing methods.

“Government and even you as the community cannot do it alone. Everyone should continue playing their part so that we reduce on issues of overfishing, to preserve our stocks,” he said.

Meanwhile, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Country Director , Nachilala Nkombo said the Kafue Fishery was one of the most productive fisheries as it produced on average about 3000 to 11,000 tonnes of fish per year.

Ms Nkombo further said a survey conducted by WWF revealed that the fishery had about 3250 boats and about 4000 fishermen living within its landscape.

In a speech read for her by WWF Mazabuka District Coordinator – Voices for Climate Just Climate Action (VCA), Diilwe Syamuntu, Ms Nkombo said there was no doubt the numbers had continued to increase.

“We have no doubt this number has continued to increase and the benefits are still being received, however, over the years the Kafue flats have come under threat as there is massive exploitation, massive illegal offtake and massive illegal harvesting of fish and this needs to be addressed by all stakeholders,” she said.

And Shimungalu Fisheries Committee Chairperson Issac Mwewa thanked WWF for honouring the request by the community to procure a boat for them.

Previous articleAmendment of penal code will not remove death penalty-Mundubile

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries expresses concern over the declining fish population due to illegal fishing methods

The Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has expressed concern over the declining fish population due to illegal fishing methods...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Luapula River Authority establishment meeting held

General News Chief Editor - 1
Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Mighty Mumba has disclosed that the establishment of the Luapula River Authority will enhance transboundary water cooperation between Zambia and...
Read more

Poor water and sanitation major contributors to disease outbreaks

General News Chief Editor - 1
Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Augustine Kasongo says poor water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) are the main causes of infections such as cholera and diarrhoea. ...
Read more

Kitwe NGO, former COBUSU leaserhip welcome proposed ZNS voluntary training

General News Chief Editor - 1
A non-governmental organisation known as Beautiful Gate-Zambia has suggested that the planned re-introduction of voluntary Zambia National Service (ZNS) training by the government should...
Read more

13-year old boy among 16 members of a criminal gang arrested in Ndola

General News Chief Editor - 1
A 13-year old boy is among 16 members of a criminal gang called Abana Four Boys of Ndola’s Kabushi Township who have been apprehended...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.