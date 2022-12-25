9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 25, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

A Congolese Pastor on the run after allegedly defiling a minor in Ndola

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Feature Politics A Congolese Pastor on the run after allegedly defiling a minor...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A Congolese Pastor identified as Mike Mapalo has allegedly defiled a 13 year old minor in Ndola and is suspected to be on the run as the police cannot trace his where about.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has disclosed that the incident occurred in Ndola’s Lubuto township on December 17, 20222 around 22:00 hours.

Revealing that the minor was allegedly defiled by an adult and sustained a painful private part, Mr. Mweemba said the victim is from Luapula on holiday to visit her aunt.

“ On the fateful day, her aunt was not at home and the girl had remained with the suspect who is a boyfriend to her Aunt, “ he said.

Mr. Mweemba said the suspect took advantage of the absence of the victim’s aunt and took the girl to one of the rooms within the house and had unlawful canal knowledge with her.

After the act, the suspect ran away. The victim went to inform her other Aunt who later reported the matter to the Police at Lubuto.

Mr. Mweemba said information received indicates that the suspect is believed to have run away to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A Medical report was issued and a docket has been opened.

Previous articleHunger Looms Over Luapula, Northern, and Muchinga Provinces in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

A Congolese Pastor on the run after allegedly defiling a minor in Ndola

A Congolese Pastor identified as Mike Mapalo has allegedly defiled a 13 year old minor in Ndola and is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Opposition demand information from the US Government on Signed MOUs

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 17
Members of the opposition in Zambia delivered a memorandum of demand to the United States Embassy on Wednesday, calling for the release of information...
Read more

It’s not true that Civil Servants are sabotaging the UPND Government-Monde

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
PF presidential hopeful Greyford Monde has argued against those insinuating that the civil service under the New Dawn Administration is sabotaging government’s agenda. Hon...
Read more

Economy Bad Because Of Sabotage By Civil Servants, Claims Imenda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
The economic is bad because of economic sabotage by civil servants who support the opposition, says UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda. Meanwhile, no sooner...
Read more

Trade, investment hallmark of UPND economic policy-Imenda

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, says government will continue promoting trade and investment as it is the hallmark of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.