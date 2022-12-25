A Congolese Pastor identified as Mike Mapalo has allegedly defiled a 13 year old minor in Ndola and is suspected to be on the run as the police cannot trace his where about.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba has disclosed that the incident occurred in Ndola’s Lubuto township on December 17, 20222 around 22:00 hours.

Revealing that the minor was allegedly defiled by an adult and sustained a painful private part, Mr. Mweemba said the victim is from Luapula on holiday to visit her aunt.

“ On the fateful day, her aunt was not at home and the girl had remained with the suspect who is a boyfriend to her Aunt, “ he said.

Mr. Mweemba said the suspect took advantage of the absence of the victim’s aunt and took the girl to one of the rooms within the house and had unlawful canal knowledge with her.

After the act, the suspect ran away. The victim went to inform her other Aunt who later reported the matter to the Police at Lubuto.

Mr. Mweemba said information received indicates that the suspect is believed to have run away to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A Medical report was issued and a docket has been opened.