Zambia U20 coach Chisi Mbewe says the 2023 AFCON U20 draws are fair and has set a massive target heading to the Egypt finals.

Chisi’s team is in Group C who will be based in Alexandria where they will battle Gambia, Benin and Tunisia at the tournament Egypt is hosting from February 18 to March 11.

“It is a fair draw but for now, the only important thing for us now is to prepare the team well so that we can fight to qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup and win the AFCON U20,” Chisi said.

This is Zambia’s first return to the AFCON U20 since winning it in 2017 who went on to reach the 2017 FIFA U20 World CUP quarterfinals in South Korea.

“But the most important thing is we just need to be positive regardless of the team that we are playing because football is evolving each and every year,” Chisi said.

“They are no underdogs in football so the most important thing is the team but must be ready and to achieve the goals that we want to attain.”

Zambia qualified to the 2023 AFCON U20 after winning the 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup held in Eswatini last October.

They beat former holders Mozambique 1-0 in the final and the latter also qualified for AFCON U20 as one of two COSAFA representatives in Egypt next year.

The four semifinalists in Egypt will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup that Indonesia will host from May 20 to June 11.