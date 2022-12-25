9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 25, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Chisi Happy With 2023 AFCON U20 Group C Draw

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Chisi Happy With 2023 AFCON U20 Group C Draw
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia U20 coach Chisi Mbewe says the 2023 AFCON U20 draws are fair and has set a massive target heading to the Egypt finals.

Chisi’s team is in Group C who will be based in Alexandria where they will battle Gambia, Benin and Tunisia at the tournament Egypt is hosting from February 18 to March 11.

“It is a fair draw but for now, the only important thing for us now is to prepare the team well so that we can fight to qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup and win the AFCON U20,” Chisi said.

This is Zambia’s first return to the AFCON U20 since winning it in 2017 who went on to reach the 2017 FIFA U20 World CUP quarterfinals in South Korea.

“But the most important thing is we just need to be positive regardless of the team that we are playing because football is evolving each and every year,” Chisi said.

“They are no underdogs in football so the most important thing is the team but must be ready and to achieve the goals that we want to attain.”

Zambia qualified to the 2023 AFCON U20 after winning the 2022 COSAFA U20 Cup held in Eswatini last October.

They beat former holders Mozambique 1-0 in the final and the latter also qualified for AFCON U20 as one of two COSAFA representatives in Egypt next year.

The four semifinalists in Egypt will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup that Indonesia will host from May 20 to June 11.

Previous articleChinsali exhausts the entire 2022 K25.7 million CDF grant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Chisi Happy With 2023 AFCON U20 Group C Draw

Zambia U20 coach Chisi Mbewe says the 2023 AFCON U20 draws are fair and has set a massive target...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Know Their 2023 U20 AFCON Group C Opponents

Sports sports - 1
Zambia U20 knows their 2023 U20 AFCON opponents after the tournament draws were made on Friday evening in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt will host the 2023...
Read more

Chivuta :Let’s Give Grant Support

Sports sports - 2
Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Noah Chivuta has asked Zambians to support new National Team coach Avram Grant. Israeli Grant, the former Chelsea and Ghana coach, was unveiled...
Read more

Zambia U23’s Kuwait Friendly Postponed

Sports sports - 0
Zambia U23 will be spending Christmas at home after their international friendly date away against Kuwait was postponed. Osward Mutapa's home-based player’s team was due...
Read more

Chipolopolo Pick Avram Grant

Sports sports - 4
Israel born trainer Avram Grant has been unveiled as new Chipolopolo coach on a two-year-contract. Speaking during the unveiling ceremony in Lusaka on Thursday, Grant...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.