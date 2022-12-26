Thabo Kawana, the Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson, has made headlines after reportedly purchasing a 2022 top-of-the-range P-Series LT version double cab vehicle as a holiday gift for his wife. According to Mr. Kawana, the purchase is a way to appreciate his wife’s love, care, and friendship, and to show his gratitude for her support and the joy she brings to his life.

Mr. Kawana stated that his wife, Ndita, meets his expectations in terms of love, respect, friendship, and care, and that she is the source of his happiness. He went on to say that without her love, he feels incomplete and a little lost, and that she is his friend, nurse, doctor, mother, and companion. Mr. Kawana emphasized that he remains grateful to his wife for the way she cares for him, and that getting her a brand new vehicle was the least he could do if it brings a smile to her face and joy to his heart.

Mrs. Kawana reportedly could not hold back tears of joy as her husband gifted her the vehicle earlier in the day. She thanked God for blessing her with such a loving and caring husband and father to their children. The gift was presented to Mrs. Kawana in the presence of their daughters, Beatrice, Grace, and Akende, who also thanked their father for loving their mother unconditionally and for always being there for his family.

However, the gift has not been without controversy. Citizens Kabamba Venny Musonda and Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe writing on facebook have offered their thoughts on the matter. Mr. Musonda expressed concern about the message being sent by the gift, and suggested that it may be seen as mocking other members of the party who are struggling financially. He stated that many UPND members who deserve a position of power are in poverty, and urged Mr. Kawana to have pity on these people and to consider the pain they are experiencing.

Mr. Kapumpe, on the other hand, suggested that the gesture may be perceived as disrespectful to the President, and questioned the message being sent to the public. He stated that the President had warned PF members about buying showroom cars out of corruption, and that now they can’t even afford spares. He argued that even if Mr. Kawana’s money is honest, the pictures of the gift may distort the message from the President and disrespect him.