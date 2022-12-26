Zambia Army Deputy Commander Major General, Geoffrey Zyeele has implored his troops to remain steady fast in ensuring that there is no breach of peace and security in the country.

General Zyeele, says this is because the military is the most strategic instrument of national power and the only institution gazetted to manage peace and security.

The Deputy Army Commander has further paid growing tribute to President Hakainde Hichilema who is also the Commander-In-Chief of all defense and security forces for his encouragement to military establishments in the country.

General Zyeele says the President’s encouragement has boosted their morale during operations, hence them, reporting timely when called upon in times of national disasters.

“We are happy to report to the nation that among the operations we were involved in, in the year 2022 include the hauling to safety of over One Million by 50KG bags of maize countrywide”. The Deputy Army Commander said.

General Zyeele further said Zambian troops have continued to diligently serve the nation in international obligations to preserve global peace and security by participating in the United Nations peace support operations in various countries.

“It is of no surprise that the Zambia defense force has continued to receive accolades and recognition from various stakeholders within and outside Zambia”. General Zyeele said.

Meanwhile General Zyeele has warned his troops against involving themselves in acts of gender based violence.

He said officers must be disciplined and lead by example as opposed to engaging themselves in activities that undermine military values.

The Deputy Army Commander said this during the 2022 Annual Ball which was last held in 2018 due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus pandemic.

The Annual ball was being held under the Theme, “Promoting Peace and Security to Spur Growth and National Development.