9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

DEC Arrests FRA Data Entry Specialist for Theft of Over K1 Million

By Chief Editor
55 views
3
General News DEC Arrests FRA Data Entry Specialist for Theft of Over K1 Million
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has announced the arrest of Gregory Kunda, a Data Entry Specialist at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), for forgery, uttering false documents, theft by servant, and money laundering involving over K1 million.

According to the DEC, Kunda stole 324 metric tonnes of maize worth K1,296,000 by issuing fraudulent instructions for its release, purporting that it was being collected by a named company when it was not. He also allegedly forged and uttered false statements of accounts for the company, claiming that its account was overdrawn when it was not. In addition, Kunda is accused of engaging in money laundering by concealing the true nature of the proceeds of the crime, which totaled K1,296,000.

In a separate matter, the DEC’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested Abigail Nzima, a Loans Officer at a financial institution, for theft by servant. Nzima is accused of stealing K19,040 while in her possession by virtue of her employment.

Both Kunda and Nzima are currently on bond and are expected to appear in court in the near future. The DEC has not released further details on the cases or the identities of the financial institution where Nzima worked.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Previous articleKawana apologizes for outrage over Christmas gift car purchased through government financing scheme
Next articleAfrican Development Bank joins hands with AU to boost Africa’s capacity to produce drugs, vaccines

3 COMMENTS

  1. The small fish is easy and direct arrest, when it comes to former Ministers who stole billions ma paragraph kupaka just explaining how and why and where and when whatever whatever

    3

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 0

African Development Bank joins hands with AU to boost Africa’s capacity to produce drugs, vaccines

The African Development Bank Group has formally introduced its new initiative that will join hands with the African Union...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kawana apologizes for outrage over Christmas gift car purchased through government financing scheme

General News Chief Editor - 3
Thabo Kawana, the Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson, has apologized for causing outrage on social media after pictures circulated of him presenting...
Read more

Amnesty International welcomes abolishment of the death penalty

General News Chief Editor - 7
Amnesty International has welcomed the announcement by President Hakainde Hichilema that the death penalty has been abolished in Zambia. Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East...
Read more

Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana purchases luxury vehicle for wife, sparking controversy

General News Chief Editor - 48
Thabo Kawana, the Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson, has made headlines after reportedly purchasing a 2022 top-of-the-range P-Series LT version double cab...
Read more

President Hichilema Directs All Farming Input Sheds to Remain Open During Festive Season to Support Farmers

General News Chief Editor - 6
President Hakainde Hichilema has announced that all farming input sheds in the country should remain open throughout the festive season to allow for the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.