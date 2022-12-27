The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has announced the arrest of Gregory Kunda, a Data Entry Specialist at the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), for forgery, uttering false documents, theft by servant, and money laundering involving over K1 million.

According to the DEC, Kunda stole 324 metric tonnes of maize worth K1,296,000 by issuing fraudulent instructions for its release, purporting that it was being collected by a named company when it was not. He also allegedly forged and uttered false statements of accounts for the company, claiming that its account was overdrawn when it was not. In addition, Kunda is accused of engaging in money laundering by concealing the true nature of the proceeds of the crime, which totaled K1,296,000.

In a separate matter, the DEC’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested Abigail Nzima, a Loans Officer at a financial institution, for theft by servant. Nzima is accused of stealing K19,040 while in her possession by virtue of her employment.

Both Kunda and Nzima are currently on bond and are expected to appear in court in the near future. The DEC has not released further details on the cases or the identities of the financial institution where Nzima worked.

