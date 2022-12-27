9.5 C
Sports
Ex- Zambia Rugby National Team Coach Mwanza Put to Rest

Former Zambia National Rugby Team coach John Mwanza has been put to rest in Luanshya.

Mwanza, the former Roan Rugby Club player and coach, died last Friday in Luanshya.

Scores of mourners turned up in Luanshya on Tuesday to pay their last respects to legendary Mwanza.

Both the Zambia Rugby Union and the Zambia Rugby Coaches Association have paid tribute to coach Mwanza.

Meanwhile, rugby icon Boniface Mutale has expressed grief over the death of Mwanza.

Sports administrator Elliott Mhende said Mwanza will be missed.

“Very sad indeed a true gentleman has left us,we shall really miss John Mwanza,” Mhende said.

Mwanza was director of coaching in the Zambia Rugby Coaches Association (ZRCA) in the early 2000s.

Until his death Mwanza was life vice president of the Zambia Rugby Union.

