Kawana apologizes for outrage over Christmas gift car purchased through government financing scheme

Thabo Kawana, the Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson, has apologized for causing outrage on social media after pictures circulated of him presenting his wife with a car as a Christmas gift. The images were shared on social media, leading to questions about how he could afford the vehicle and accusations of flaunting wealth.

Many questioned why Kawana and his family had chosen to flaunt the pictures to the public, while others questioned how a civil servant could afford such an expensive gift. In response, Kawana explained that he had acquired the car through a financing scheme offered to public workers by the Public Service Micro Finance Company (PSMFC).

Under this scheme, public workers are eligible for loans to purchase assets including farming equipment, building materials, and duty-free motor vehicles from partnering dealers. After assessment of their payslip, workers can choose which vehicle they qualify for from which dealer. The car is then placed on a “red book” for the next five years, until the loan is paid off with agreed monthly deductions.

In a statement, Mr Kawana expressed remorse for any distress caused by the circulation of the pictures, particularly in light of Zambia’s recent history of leaders flaunting wealth while the majority struggled. He also apologized to the country’s president and to the opposition party, the United National Party for Development (UPND), and its alliance partners for any negative perception caused by the incident.

“Allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize, firstly to the members of the public for the distress and trauma this episode has caused when people were supposed to be enjoying with their families but instead, were made to recall the distasteful recent past were leaders flaunted ill gotten wealth to a struggling majority,” Kawana said. “Secondly, allow me to apologize to our Republican President who has led an exemplary life espousing the importance of service to the people before self.”

Mr Kawana went on to apologize to the UPND and its alliance partners for setting a “very bad perception” and misrepresenting the values and norms that the party stands for.

