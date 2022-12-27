Zesco United are heading to Livingstone for a brief mid-season closed-door camp after deciding to skip the Christmas holiday at the halfway point of the 2022/2023 campaign.

The FAZ league is currently on recess from December 10 to January 7.

But it is business as usual for the nine-time Zambian champions who have stuttered throughout the first half of the season that has seen them go through three coaches following the appointment of George Lwandamina on December 7.

Lwandamina has been in charge of one game so far after drawing 0-0 at home with Forest Rangers in the Ndola derby on December 10.

Zesco and their new boss are now in Livingstone where they will spend five days.

“Zesco United Head Coach George Lwandamina hopes to use the five days to reinvigorate his side after a disappointing first half of the campaign,” Zesco spokesperson Desmond Katongo said in a statement on Tuesday.

2021/2022 runners-up Zesco is currently in unfamiliar territory on the FAZ Super League table.

They currently sit three places above the bottom four relegation zone on 21 points from 17 games played after winning five, drawing and losing six games each.

Zesco also failed to qualify for the ABSA Cup after failing to make the top six mid-season cut-off points.