The government of Zambia has long recognized the vital role that entrepreneurship plays in driving economic growth and wealth creation within the country. In a speech given at the opening of the 15th Annual Global Entrepreneurship 2022 conference, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Technology and Science, Dr. Brilliant Habenzu, reaffirmed this commitment, stating that the government is focused on increasing productivity and exports, and involving a majority of citizens at all levels in this process.

The conference, which was organized by the Global Entrepreneurship Network Zambia in partnership with sponsors, aims to promote entrepreneurship culture and a growth mindset among citizens, as well as encourage student development in entrepreneurship. Margret Siwale, the Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Network, also highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship as a key driver of the economy, noting that many colleges and universities in Zambia have incorporated entrepreneurship into their curricula in order to provide students with alternative career paths beyond traditional white-collar jobs.

The recognition of entrepreneurship as a critical industry by the government of Zambia is an encouraging sign for the country’s future economic development. Entrepreneurs are known for their innovation and risk-taking, qualities that are crucial for driving economic growth and progress. By supporting and encouraging entrepreneurship, the government is helping to create an environment that is conducive to the development of new ideas and businesses, which in turn can drive job creation and stimulate economic activity.

The importance of entrepreneurship extends beyond just economic considerations, however. It is also a key driver of social and cultural change, as entrepreneurs often bring new perspectives and approaches to solving problems and addressing challenges. In this way, entrepreneurship can play a crucial role in helping to shape and shape the future direction of a country.

The government of Zambia is clearly committed to supporting entrepreneurship and helping to create an environment that is conducive to the growth and development of new businesses. In addition to its focus on increasing productivity and exports, the government has also taken steps to promote an entrepreneurship culture and a growth mindset among citizens. This includes initiatives such as providing training and resources to help entrepreneurs develop the skills and knowledge needed to succeed, as well as supporting the development of an ecosystem that is supportive of entrepreneurship.

Overall, the recognition of entrepreneurship as a critical industry by the government of Zambia is a positive step forward for the country’s economic development. By supporting and encouraging entrepreneurship, the government is helping to create an environment that is conducive to the growth and development of new businesses, which in turn can drive job creation and stimulate economic activity. This bodes well for the future of the country, and is a testament to the important role that entrepreneurship plays in driving progress and prosperity.