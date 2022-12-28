9.5 C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Updated:

Kamanga Outlines Future Role For Sikazwe

By sports
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House will work closely with recently retired iconic referee Janny Sikazwe to develop refereeing.

Sikazwe announced his early retirement from active refereeing last week after handling the whistle for over 20 years.

He has officiated at two FIFA World Cup finals and five Africa Cup of Nations.

“We wish to salute FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe who has called time on his illustrious career which has seen him officiate at two FIFA World Cups and five Africa Cup of Nations,” Kamanga said.

“Janny’s career should inspire other athletes to aspire for greater heights.We will be tapping into his vast experience in our quest to develop the game. We can only congratulate him for a career well served,” Kamanga wrote in his weekly column called Presidents Corner.

Sikazwe has retired at the age of 43.

Previous articleStop Blaming The Civil Service For Your Failures – Chisha Kateka Warns UPND Government

