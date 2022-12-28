The United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter Percy Chanda says the Patriotic Front (PF) must apologise to the people of Copperbelt for what they did to Mopani Mine and the Konkola Copper Mine (KCM).

Mr Chanda said that the PF Must say sorry to the people for what they did at the two mines, instead of planning to hold a demonstration, adding that all those who destroyed the two mines should be held accountable for their actions, and investigative wings should arrest all those responsible for messing up Mopani and KCM and charge them with economic sabotage.

“We are not going to allow the same people that destroyed the two mines to start inciting people on the Copper belt,” he said

“We have restrained ourselves from commenting on Mopani and KCM because we are confident that President HH and his team will very soon unlock the two mines. The economic challenges that people of the Copperbelt are facing are as a result of messing up Mopani and KCM. We warn PF to stop teasing and provoking Miners and Zambians at large. Miners know too well that it’s PF’s criminality that destroyed Mopani and KCM. We dare them to go ahead and demonstrate, Miners are itching to meet them head on,” he added

Mr Chanda explained that from the time PF started playing political games with Mopani and KCM mines, the UPND warned them that their actions were not in the best interest of the Zambian people and Miners, as the New Dawn Government has been working very hard in the background to reverse the situation in the best interest of the Zambian people, and Zambians are aware that PF is panicking because very soon major pronouncements will be made on the two mines and this will be the end of PF on the Copperbelt. Adding that the New Dawn Government is on top of things as far as bringing Mopani and KCM to life again.

He has since advised the opposition to keep their politics away from the mining industry, because the damage that was caused to the two mines is lesson enough for any sensible person to do politics away from the mining industry.

“Contractors and Suppliers on the Copper belt are eagerly waiting to do business with Mopani and KCM. Your so called demonstrations will not bring jobs and business opportunities on the Copperbelt,” Mr Chanda said

Meanwhile, the UPND Copperbelt Youth Chairman Mr Warren Hinyama has warned the Patriotic Front (PF) and those planning to hold demonstrations against the government urging the Copperbelt Police Command to be on the lookout.

He reminded those planning to demonstrate that Copperbelt is no longer their bedroom and that PF must behave themselves.

He said that while the government has created an enabling environment surrounding the governance issues in the country, the party will not sit idle and let the PF make the country ungovernable.

Mr Hinyama added that the PF had their time to govern the country but failed lamentably that is why the country has gone into serious economical challenges and the ruling UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema are doing everything possible to fix the economy which was left in tatters.

He assured the people of the Copperbelt Province and Zambia at large that things will get better soon as the President has indicated that 2023 is the year to unlock the local economy.

Mr Hinyama reminded the people that gassing, and other political brutality started from the Copperbelt under their watch .”What are they talking about, PF must be ashamed of themselves these are just doomsayers who have nothing to offer any more I urge every well meaning Zambian to ignore them because they will never govern Zambia again “.He said .

“What kind of human beings are these,you will never change and be remorseful for what you put people of Zambia through,” Mr Hinyama wondered

He further said that the government under President Hakainde Hichilema has done so much under one year ranging from increased CDF from paltry K1. 6 million to now about K28.3 million , Free Education policy, stabilization of the Zambian economy, among other achievements so far .

The Copperbelt Youth Chairman said President Hichilema is resolved and determined to bring Copperbelt and Zambia to its economic glory days.

Copperbelt Province Youth Chairman who was accompanied by several party officials during a press briefing, was reacting to the purported demonstration which PF recently indicated that it will hold demonstrations on the Copperbelt about economical hardships that people on the Copperbelt Province were going through.