Thursday, December 29, 2022
Chinsali local court witnesses increase in divorce cases

By Chief Editor
Chinsali Local Courts says the district witnessed a rapid increase in divorce cases over the last two years.

Chinsali Local Courts Senior Local Court Magistrate Evaristo Mwila told Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in an interview that this year alone the court has dissolved over 144 cases on basis of marital disputes coupled with Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Magistrate Mwila says in, 2021 the court granted divorce to 164 couples on grounds of long separation.

He says the cases are from January to December for both years adding that they are more people divorcing than those getting married.

“On a daily basis 4 to 5 couples buy summons for divorce with a few reconciliatory summons here in Chinsali district which is worrisome as children are the most affected in the end,” he said.

He says property settlement Law has triggered divorce among couples as they are only interested in sharing property especially among the female folk.

Magistrate Mwila adds that the law which was meant to bridge the gap of unfairness is being abused among spouses that are not in informal employment and have not invested.

“There is need for women to be independent in order to curtail this trend,” Magistrate Mwila stated.

