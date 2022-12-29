9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Headlines
President to unlock barriers in the development process

President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his commitment to unlocking barriers that hindered development in many parts of the country.

Speaking when he addressed Heads of Government Departments, President Hichilema in Namwala today, the President said he will be spending 60 percent of his time unlocking barriers that were blocking development.

He said in the last one year and some months his government has exhibited lianiace towards those resisting change by ignoring what is laid down in the party manifesto.

The Head of State pointed out issues like the decentralisation of the Constituency Development Fund CDF which is now controlled by the Constituency.

In the health sector, Mr Hichilema said Level Three Namwala District Hospital will be completed next year with its annexes such as Mortuary, Theatre as well as provision of an Ambulance and equipment.

He has since directed the Provincial Minister to ensure that the facility is completed within 2023.

The President emphasised that what will be done at Namwala Hospital, Kalomo and Choma Hospitals respectively will be running concurrently with projects in other provinces.

He said his government will not segregate any province in terms of development based on political stronghold.

President Hakainde Hichilema who is accompanied by first lady Mutinta Hichilema is in Namwala to among other activities donate festive hampers at Namwala District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has thanked the President for his continued remainder to the public service workers to remain devoted to duty despite different places of deployment.

