Friday, December 30, 2022
Economy
Lihefu dismayed with state of Zambezi District Hospital

Northwestern Province Minister Robert Lihefu has expressed displeasure at the state of the infrastructure at Zambezi District Hospital.

Mr Lihefu said government is committed to ensuring that a new modern district hospital is constructed to improve health service delivery to the local people.

The Provincial Minister said this in Zambezi last night when he visited the health facility to check on the drugs stock.

“As provincial Minister I am not happy with the state of the infrastructure here at Zambezi district hospital, and as government we will ensure a new facility is constructed,” he said.

Mr Lihefu has since appealed to people in the district to have unity of purpose as they lobby for development from government.

He said government remains steadfast to bring development to the area and can only be achieved if people united and support government’s developmental agenda.

“We understand Chief Ishima has allocated land for the construction of a new district hospital and people here must agree because this will benefit everyone regardless of tribe,” he said.

He has since expressed happiness that the hospital has enough essential drugs standing at above 53 percent stock level.

Mr Lihefu has since assured people in the district that government has heard their plea of a new district hospital and has thanked Chief Ishima for allocating the land.

Chief Ishima gave out over five hectares piece of land five years ago no development has taken place.

And District Commissioner Simeon Machayi has appealed to government to spread up the process of constructing a new district hospital saying the current facility is not conducive.

District Hospital Medical Officer in-charge Komani Mpande said the health facility faces a number of challenges among them bed space as the hospital is catering for over 100,000 people.

Dr Mpande said the new hospital will improve service delivery and reduce on referral cases.

And District Town Council Chairperson Geoffrey Njolomba has appealed to the hospital management to uphold high standard of hygiene.

Mr Njomba said the facility might be in bad shape but still needs to be kept clean.

