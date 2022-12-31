A 21-year-old woman of Luanshya on the Copperbelt Province has been gang raped by four people near a bar after a drinking spree in the night.

“Rape occurred on 28/12/22 at about 22:00hrs near Clifford Bar, Twashuka Compound, Luanshya in which Ruth Sashi aged 21 of House No. T30 Section 4 Twashuka Compound, Luanshya reported that she was raped by four people, of which she was able to identify only two of them Majata and Joe other names not known. Both of the Twashuka Compounds. The suspects took turns in raping her, and sustained painful private parts and general body pains,” Mr. Mweemba said.

“Brief facts are that the victim Lucy Sashi, left home on 28/12/22 at about 18:00hrs to go to drink beer at Clifford bar where she met with her friends Ruth Banda, Cynthia other names not known and M/Levy the husband to F/Cynthia. Whilst there at about 22:00hrs the victim decided to go to the toilet to urinate and whilst there, she felt a hand on her shoulder and when she turned to see who it was, she saw that it was M/Majata other names not known and he slapped her for no apparent reason. Later he was joined by his friend and they started dragging her to the roadside. At the roadside, she was pushed down and M/Majata pulled down her pair of shorts, and raped her,” he narrated.

“After he finished, his two other friends also took turns in raping her. The fifth one tried to stop them but failed. The victim was later rescued by her friend F/Ruth Banda who was informed by Bashi Mutale. The matter was later reported at Leonard Mpundu Police Station where a medical report form was issued and the victim was later rushed to Thomson District Hospital for medical attention. Docket opened and no arrest was made yet. Investigations have since been launched in the matter in order to bring the perpetrators to book,” Mr. Mweemba said.

Theft of goods in transit occurred on 25/12/22 around 21:00 hours at Mutwe wa Ng’ombe area near Mininga turn-off, in Lufwanyama, in which LIZAZI Hobson Richard aged 38, a Businessman, a resident of Mutwe wa Ng’ombe area, Lufwanyama, reported that people he can identify if seen, stole 60 x 20 kg bags of fertilizer from a consignment he was transporting after a hired the truck laden with his fertilizer was involved in a road traffic accident and overturned near Mininga turn-off. Brief facts are that the reporter, who is a businessman, had hired a DAF truck registration number ACP 7922 to deliver fertilizer to Mininga, Chipupushi, and St. Mary’s area. The vehicle was being driven by M/Ben, other names unknown, who was hired to transport 249 x 50Kg bags of fertilizer. Unfortunately, as he was transporting the last load to St. Mary’s area, the truck veered off the road and overturned. It was at that time that villagers went to the scene and looted 60 x 20 kg bags of fertilizer valued at ZMW 800.00 each, the total value of property stolen to ZMW48, 000.00,” Mr. Mweemba stated.